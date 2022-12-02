Matthew Aguilar and his Eagle Scout project

Matthew Aguilar, clad in his official Eagle Scout attire, shows off his winning Eagle Scout project: a monument featuring the anchor from the USS Oklahoma City, a recently-decommissioned nuclear-powered submarine.

 Photo courtesy of Denise Aguilar

A Lawton Boy Scout whose Eagle Scout project faced a few hiccups on its way to completion — including the COVID-19 pandemic — has won Eagle Scout Project of the Year honors from the Boy Scouts of America Last Frontier Council.

Matthew Aguilar put together the USS Oklahoma City Memorial, the newest military-themed memorial in Elmer Thomas Park. He and his work force completed the final components of his memorial by early fall, erecting an anchor from the decommissioned nuclear-powered submarine and surrounding the memorial site (which now includes granite stones highlighting the sub’s history) with some of the anchor’s chain. The memorial has been gracing the southwest shore of Lake Helen since August, with the Aguilar family planning a formal dedication ceremony Dec. 11.

