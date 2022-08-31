Matthew Aguilar has a one-word answer for the question “what did you learn” as he went through the process of creating a monument in Elmer Thomas Park.
“Patience,” said Aguilar, about what has been an almost two-year effort to secure a piece of the decommissioned nuclear-powered submarine USS Oklahoma City and turn it into a monument within Lawton’s regional park, as his Eagle Scout project.
The payoff came Tuesday morning as Aguilar, his mother and his brother watched and documented the process of bringing the submarine’s anchor and chain into the east end of Elmer Thomas Park to transport it to the northeast shore of Lake Helen. Bryan Wilson has been in the park for several weeks, preparing the site for the concrete foundation and pedestal that will hold the anchor, benches and two granite markers telling the USS Oklahoma City’s story.
Aguilar has been part of these final steps. In the beginning, he helped Wilson prepare the subgrade for the monument’s foundation. Tuesday, he was on hand to help guide the anchor into place atop its pedestal, and even got to lend a hand securing the anchor, welding under the watchful eye of primary welder Lyle Strickland.
The result is a gray anchor, against a backdrop of Lake Helen, an American flag and the lake’s fountain, and a vivid Oklahoma blue sky.
Off to one side, a length of chain, which secured the anchor when it was part of the USS Oklahoma City, rested on the flatbed truck that Darren Duncan used to transport the pieces back to Lawton. Duncan, owner of Duncan Mannequin in Duncan, restored the anchor, cleaning off rust accumulated over years of use in the world’s oceans, then covered it with a protective coating so it will stand up to the Oklahoma weather.
The chain will be added to the site later, after the placement of a few more posts intended to protect the monument. The granite markers, to be placed on either side of the anchor, will be coming in a few weeks, after Willis Granite finishes engraving them.
“The hardest part was waiting,” Aguilar said, of a process that had many steps, ranging from initial contacts with the correct U.S. Navy office to secure formal permission to receive a piece of the submarine, to figuring out how to transport the anchor to Oklahoma, then how to clean it, to securing the proper documentation to allow placement of the monument in a Lawton park and transfer ownership to the City of Lawton.
There were hick-ups along the way. COVID-19 was a big one — it is part of the reason for the project delay —and small issues continued to plague the project to the very end. Aguilar said there was a small hick-up last week, when his team discovered the concrete pad was too small to contain the monument, markers and benches. Wilson corrected the problem (the concrete area now is larger) and the last piece of the puzzle was put into place.
Most importantly, it occurred before Oct. 1, Aguilar’s 18th birthday. Under Boy Scout regulations, the monument project must be completed by Aguilar’s 18th birthday.
“All that’s missing is the granite markers,” said Denise Aguilar, Matthew’s mother, adding that means her son will meet his deadline.
Aguilar will formally introduce the monument to the community later this year, in a ceremony being planned for late November or early December. The community won’t be the only guests. Denise Aguilar said the USS Oklahoma City’s commanding officer and some of its crew told the family when they visited Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in the spring that they wanted to attend the dedication ceremony.