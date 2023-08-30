Airport towers

Conceptual designs created by architectural firm PAU show an air traffic control tower format that can be adjusted to fit specific airports, including Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Lawton’s airport will be one of 30 airports in the country to receive new towers within the next seven years.

 Courtesy photo

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is on track to receive a new air traffic control tower.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said in Summer 2022 that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had approached Lawton about replacing the control tower that dates to the 1960s. Last week, members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority signed off on a Memorandum of Understanding and a revocable right of entry permit that will make the project a reality. Approval of the documentation comes after the FAA inspected the airport and analyzed five sites along the runway.