The City Council approved an agreement this week that will allow a cell provider to erect a tower and security fencing in a west Lawton park.
Council members unanimously approved an agreement between the City of Lawton and New Cingular Wireless PCS, which conducts business as AT&T Mobility. The agreement will cover 2,500 square feet of space (including air space over the site) that the firm will lease in Fred Bentley Park at Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue. The agreement covers 0.046 acre of ground space.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said bringing the long-term project to closure has been difficult, explaining few of the officials who started negotiations more than two years ago are still involved in negotiations that yielded a five-year agreement with seven, five-year additional terms.
Rogalski said the cell tower will be a new type not seen in Lawton before: a monopole tower that consists of one stem or pole anchored to the ground. Such towers typically don’t have guy wires for support and are sleeker in looks than most traditional multi-leg towers. Those who use them say they are the least intrusive and easiest towers to erect, and the one scheduled for Fred Bentley Park is a concealed monopole, crafted to blend into the landscape. In this case, the landscape is a tree line and the tower will be a monopole pine, meaning they have “branches” that look like a pine tree.
“I’ve seen it in person; they look good,” Rogalski said, about the blending capability of the pole which will be nestled against the trees on the north side of the park, along the Wolf Creek channel that runs along the park’s northern and western borders.
As shown on the schematics, the tower will be erected on the northwest corner of the park’s parking lot, stretching north toward the edge of the Wolf Creek channel. Rogalski said the tower will be secured by a fence. And, in response to concerns from Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, Rogalski said the tower will fit into the overall usage of the park.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple said the site is “out of the way” of the park’s main area, and Halff Associates (now crafting a parks master plan) said the tower won’t be disruptive.
“Halff says it will work with what’s there,” Temple said.
The agreement also will bring the City of Lawton some money: $800 a month, under the agreement, under terms negotiated in 2019.
Carl Dugan, with Branch Communications (one of the entities involved in the process), said the tower site was deliberately selected, explaining that area (northwest of the West Gore Boulevard/Northwest 38th Street intersection) was identified in 2018 as having capacity issues in terms of cell phone coverage.
“There’s a lot of density in this area,” he said, explaining the new tower can alleviate existing problems while allowing future growth.
Dugan said the tower “needed to be a stealth tower” and that fact increased construction costs for the site.
AT&T plans to have the 100-foot, monopole pine tower functional this year. While the tower is being built for New Cingular Wireless, it will have capacity for three carriers, meaning it could expand to accommodate two other companies.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, noting the council has approved placement of cell towers in other neighborhoods, suggested the council amend city code to require stealth towers when the structures are to be placed in neighborhoods. That action couldn’t be taken Tuesday because it wasn’t listed on the agenda.