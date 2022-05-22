A swap will give the City of Lawton the property it needs to expand parking on the west side of Lawton City Hall.
The Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) owns 910 SW B and 909 SW C, located north and south of the existing parking lot directly west of city hall. Members said Thursday they are willing to trade the tracts to the City of Lawton in exchange for cancellation of a $115,000 debt LEDA owes in landfill fees, stemming from disposal of demolished structures from the downtown revitalization project.
LEDA purchased the two tracts in 2008 from owners Patrick and Nancy Reynolds after the couple put the properties up for auction. The tract at 910 SW B contained a two-story house that ultimately was demolished; the tract at 909 SW C was — and remains — vacant. LEDA paid $90,000 for the properties; at the time, city leaders said they wanted the property because it ultimately would be used to expand parking space, but didn’t have the money to buy it.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said LEDA actually has about $100,000 invested in the tracts, explaining that entity also paid to demolish and clear the Southwest B Avenue tract.
It was Rogalski who outlined the compromise LEDA members accepted: Deed the property to the City of Lawton in exchange for elimination of a $115,000 “landfill bill” that LEDA has owed the city for years. The debt was the result of tons of debris that was removed as developers cleared properties along Northwest 2nd Street and Railroad Street, south of Northwest Ferris, under the revitalization effort that created Lawton’s downtown retail complex.
“We can transfer the property back to the City of Lawton,” said LEDA Chairman Fred Fitch, of the exchange that will give the city the land it needs for a larger parking lot while erasing the landfill debt.
City staff will craft the documentation needed to make the swap happen, then bring it back to the authority for approval.
The property will allow city officials to do something they have planned since transforming the former Central Junior High/Lawton High into Lawton City Hall more than a decade ago. Today’s city hall uses three of the six floors available inside the former school for city offices, with parking lots located on the east and west sides of the building. The west lot, adjacent to the public entrance, won’t be sufficient when the city launches its project to convert the remaining three floors, because the office space created by those renovations will bring more city offices and personnel into the building.
The parking lot is part of a $6 million renovation project that should be ramping up in coming months, funded through the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.