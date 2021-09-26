An economic development venture announced earlier this summer may come to fruition this week.
The City Council will consider a recommendation from city staff Tuesday to approve an agreement for economic development assistance with Cache Road Properties, the developer of what will become the Mathis Center in the 4800 block of Cache Road. That development, estimated at $16 million in its first phase, is expected to hold at least three retailers related to furniture and home furnishings under the Mathis Brothers umbrella.
The key: that agreement will allow the developer to recover $750,000 of its costs for off-site infrastructure over seven years, by receiving a portion of the sales tax revenue that the 76,000-square-foot complex is expected to generate.
The agreement — similar to one that allowed Lawton Marketplace developers to recover $2.5 million in costs for the Northwest 82nd Street complex — is possible through the Economic Development Assistance Policy set by the council in 2018. The policy was created to provide retail development incentives for projects that meet specific criteria, with aid limited to public infrastructure, assistance with public processes (to include permitting, zoning and other city code issues), site acquisition, site preparation for contamination or downtown infill project, and cash incentives.
Here, Cache Road Properties wants help with three public infrastructure projects it must install to make the project viable: a traffic light on Cache Road, a 12-inch waterline and an 8-inch sewer line.
The proposal has been analyzed by city staff, and was found to meet the criteria set by the policy.
“We do see this as a positive expansion,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, the city staff member who specializes in economic development issues.
The agreement specifies $780,350.17 worth of public infrastructure improvements and developers say contractors already have been identified for the work: Traffic Signal Inc.: signal equipment and installation, $270,000; Wells Construction: concrete work associated with that traffic signal, crosswalks and control safety measures, $68,128; and Johnson Plumbing LLC: installation of a 12-inch public waterline and extension of an 8-inch public sewer main, $442,222.17.
Those costs are estimates, the agreement states. The developer will provide the City of Lawton will “final hard and soft construction costs” for each project within 30 days of completion. While those figures will be the basis for determining the actual sales tax rebate, the total will not exceed $750,000.
The agreement will allow the developer to draw his rebate from actual sales when the three retail stores open, as well as materials and supplies purchased for construction of the 76,000-square-foot complex that will stretch from west to east, facing Cache Road. The developer will be allowed to claim half of the 2 percent sales tax collected and designated to the City of Lawton’s General Fund (another 2⅛ percent sales tax allocated to the city’s Capital Improvements Program is excluded).
But, the agreement does make one change from what was discussed in July: Mathis Brothers has flexibility in deciding who the third member of the retail complex will be. Initially, the complex was to include a Mathis Sleep Center, Mathis Furniture and Ashley HomeStore. An amendment now allows Phase One stores to be retail stores branded under the Mathis Brothers family of retail stores, as well as another nationally recognized home furnishings retail brand (Ashley HomeStore or La-Z-Boy Furniture) “each of which is operated by Mathis Brothers.”
Developers will have up to seven years to claim their $750,000, with the agreement terminating in seven years irregardless of whether that amount had been collected. The rebate is limited to Phase One of the retail development; it will not apply to future development phases.
As specified, the traffic signal light would align the major entrance to the Mathis Center complex with Northwest 50th Street, which exits onto Cache Road from the arterial’s north side. According to design plans, the light system would be installed where Cache Road splits into Cache Road and Quanah Parker Trailway. Designs for the waterline and sewer main specify the location as 4800 and 4902 Cache Road, the now-empty tracts that used to house the Eddie Cordes auto complex and a movie theater.
Once completed, the infrastructure will be deeded to the City of Lawton, meaning others could tap into the water and sewer lines, city officials have said. Max Sasseen, speaking for developers in July, said the area already has a problem with low water pressure, despite the availability of water from a nearby 36-inch main. Sasseen also said everything is in place for installation of the signal light system.
“We’re ready to move forward with this,” he said, lauding a project he said is transforming 20 acres of commercial property that now generates no sales tax.
Developers said in July they anticipated starting construction in early 2022. Those retailers are the first of what developers expect to be a multi-phase development that could contain restaurants, a grocery store, a hotel and other retail space.
Annual sales are projected at $11 million, according to the retail economic assistance application Cache Properties LLC filed earlier this year, or $2.28 million in sales tax based on the 2 percent tax for the General Fund. Ashley HomeStore and Mathis Outlet are projected as being “100 percent” new to the local economy.