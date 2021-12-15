Cameron University is one of three higher education institutions in the state to enter into agreements with the University of Oklahoma to create transfer pathways that will help students earn bachelor’s degrees in select majors.
“We have incredible students in our state who are working hard to achieve their goals and complete their degrees,” said Jeff Blahnik, senior associate vice president of OU’s Division of Enrollment Management. “We want to do everything in our power to create a transfer process that is seamless. We want to make sure all students feel empowered and that they can thrive.”
As part of the agreement, OU will have streamlined transfer pathways (effective immediately) from its partners, which also include Oklahoma City Community College and Tulsa Community College. To provide pre-transfer and transfer students with a clear and efficient transfer experience, each pathway will identify required coursework for a select number of bachelor’s degrees.
Cameron offers nine associate degrees, and most allow students to progress toward CU bachelor’s degrees in the same discipline. Although Cameron offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Engineering, it offers no comparable bachelor’s degree. In Cameron’s case, the transfer pathway would allow its graduates to earn an OU bachelor’s degree through its College of Engineering.
“We very much appreciate the opportunity to partner with OU to decrease barriers for our engineering majors at Cameron,” said Ronna Vanderslice, CU’s vice president for Academic Affairs. “Many students want to earn beyond our associate degree and our agreement provides them a seamless, clear pathway to do that.
“Cameron’s partnership with OU in our engineering program makes the degree more affordable and allows students to stay in southwest Oklahoma longer to complete coursework and internships with local businesses.”
Engineering, in particular, has been cited by state leaders as an in-demand occupation that will help Oklahoma attract more industry, grow economically, and improve its quality of life.
Under the agreements, students transferring to OU as part of the transfer pathway will benefit from the collaboration of the universities to create clear paths to bachelor’s degrees.
Under the new agreements, the four institutions have made a shared commitment to increase awareness of educational and student support opportunities, support transfer students to complete their associate degrees, provide academic guidance to increase applicability of transfer credits to degree programs, and create a more seamless experience for students interested in completing their bachelor’s degrees at OU.
As part of the agreement, OU also will support transfer students by providing them with scholarship and financial aid information through the OU Student Financial Center and MidFirst Bank MoneyCoach program, and by assisting transfer students with advising services.