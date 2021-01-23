Police are looking for the suspect in a Thursday morning purse snatching that began with aggressive panhandling, ramped up to harassment and, eventually, to stalking after a woman withdrew money from an ATM.
Lawton Police Sgt. Manuel Martinez reported speaking with the victim who said she’d been at Discount Foods, 1307 W. Lee, around 10:30 a.m. withdrawing money from the ATM. When she got into her vehicle, she said an unknown black woman walked up to the driver’s side window and asked for money, the report states. The victim said she didn’t have any money and doesn’t speak English and then drove off to her home.
The woman got home, went in her house and then returned to her car. She said she put it in reverse and saw a SUV park behind her to block her in, according to the report. She said the same woman from the store walked up to her window and tried to sell her a bracelet. Again, she said she didn’t have any money and didn’t speak English. That’s when, she said, the intruder walked around her car and got in through the passenger door.
The suspect reached in and grabbed the driver’s purse from the center console and the two women got into a tug-of-war with the bag. That’s when the suspect reached in and took the billfold before jumping back into the SUV and driving off, according to the report.
Not content with being a victim, the woman called 911 while following the SUV. However, the pursuit ended near the Lawton Food Bank, 1819 S. Sheridan, when she lost control of the car and flipped it onto its passenger side, the report states. The passenger side abutted a tree that kept it from flipping over.
The woman said she’d seen the suspect at Discount Foods before and described her as being around 55-years-old, heavy-set with gray hair and no top front teeth, the report states.
