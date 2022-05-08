Increased demand, supply chain woes, geo-political conflicts and a host of other complex issues have sent fertilizer prices skyrocketing in recent months.
Ag producers have only been able to watch as the prices for phosphorus and nitrogen-based fertilizers have tripled. Other fertilizers utilizing phosphates, potash, ammonia and nitrate also have hit all-time highs.
The issues began when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down producers across the globe in 2020.
Demand continued to build while production was shut down. When production did reopen, it was hampered — and continues to be hampered — by global supply chain issues.
Historically low temperatures in Texas and Hurricane Ida in Louisiana both interrupted fertilizer processing plants leading to a further delay in production.
Surging demand for natural gas, a key component in nitrogen fertilizer production, has compounded these issues. Most recently, the war between Russia and Ukraine has further complicated things as both countries are among the key producers of agricultural commodities.
“It’s a very complicated issue; there are a lot of balls in play that are causing the crisis we’re dealing with right now,” Dallas Geis, a fourth-generation farmer from Chattanooga, said.
Geis and his family have been working the land in Tillman County for many years. They have seen ups and downs but never anything quite as serious as the current price inflation.
“There are some folks who are talking about just not fertilizing,” Geis said.
Unfortunately for Geis and his wheat crop, not fertilizing isn’t an option. He briefly considered not planting a crop, letting the fields lie fallow, and using that to fertilize his crop during the next harvest. After working out the numbers, it was clear this wasn’t a viable option either.
“This year we just bit the bullet and went ahead and paid for it,” Geis said. “I have no idea what next year will look like right now.”
Geis gets most of his fertilizer from the Co-op Service, which has locations in Lawton, Chattanooga and Grandfield.
“Two years ago we were able to buy our primary phosphorous fertilizer for wheat crops at about $335 per ton. Well, I just left the Co-op, and the price was $1,065 a ton,” Geis said.
With a need for roughly 100 tons of fertilizer in an average year, Geis was looking at a $100,000 bill, compared to the roughly $33,000 he paid two years prior.
“There were some instances last fall where, if you were planting wheat and you hadn’t booked your fertilizer yet, you didn’t get any,” Geis said. “It has made some challenging times in agriculture.”
Steve Sweeney, the general manager for the Co-op where Geis gets his fertilizer, said the Co-op’s fertilizer business has been drastically reduced in the wake of the higher prices.
“All forms of nitrogen fertilizer are almost three time the value they were a year ago,” Sweeney said. “Any producer using fertilizer has cut way back, so our volumes have been quite a bit down from last year’s volumes.”
The Co-op purchases and resells fertilizers in much the way a gas station purchases and resells gasoline, Sweeney said.
“We aren’t selling as much fertilizer, so we aren’t buying as much. It is hard for smaller companies like ours to navigate big swings in the market. Unfortunately, the biggest swing in the market has been straight up,” Sweeney said. “I don’t see any relief from this for at least six months.”
Geis is less optimistic.
“There may be producers who were struggling before this that may go out of business before this is all said and done,” Geis said. “With the supply chain issues we’re looking at, I don’t think it’s going to get fixed quickly.”
Despite the snake’s nest of issues facing ag producers, not just in Oklahoma but across the world, Geis said there is a silver lining — of sorts.
“The one positive is that producers in Oklahoma are tough,” Geis said. “We’re used to dealing with difficult situations. We adapt. We always try to figure out a way to get the job done.”