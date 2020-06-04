Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter told the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Wednesday that releasing data about COVID-19 infections does not violate state or federal law, as long as individuals are not identifiable.
As a result, OSDH officials said they will resume releasing local infection data and deaths. Demographic data, such as age and race, will only be released in aggregate.
The department had announced Monday that its COVID-19 data tracker would report active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county only, due to the expiration of the state’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration on Sunday. Officials said then the OSDH and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office were exploring additional legal opinions and solutions to ensure the public, medical community and elected leaders could access relevant COVID-19 data that will allow for quick and effective decision-making.
The department had been reporting COVID-19 data by county, city, zip code or by long-term care and nursing home facilities under the emergency declaration.
“Releasing the total numbers of each locality, county and state-wide demographic data threads the needle of providing up-to-date information to the public while protecting the privacy of Oklahomans,” Hunter said in a statement. “This data is important for citizens to have at their disposal to make informed decisions. I appreciate OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye and Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge for bringing this matter to the attention of my office for review.”
Hunter said while state law prohibits OSDH from disclosing personal health information, it may release epidemiological information for statistical purposes in such a way that no person can be identified. Officials were concerned that releasing detailed demographic information could inadvertently identify someone who is infected with or died from COVID-19, which would violate state laws on medical record confidentiality.
“I am pleased we found a way to provide this data that upholds the law and protects Oklahomans,” Loughridge said. “We thank the attorney general for helping us get to this conclusion.”