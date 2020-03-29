OKLAHOMA CITY — The State Attorney General issued an alert Tuesday about fraudulent attempts to capitalize on coronavirus testing.
Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a consumer alert following reports received of individuals attempting to sell at-home tests for the coronavirus.
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit has received more than 130 complaints in relation to the coronavirus since the national emergency was declared March 13.
Hunter said Oklahomans need to remain on high alert for scam artists trying to sell or administer home-testing kits for COVID-19.
“There are currently no credible test kits on the market for the coronavirus that someone can administer in their home,” Hunter said in a statement. “Additionally, no healthcare provider, or other individual credentialed to administer tests for the virus, will call and offer to test people at random.”
Hunter advised all Oklahomans to be on notice that “this fraud is happening” and that it will likely become more prevalent.
“Never purchase these tests, and report the individuals trying to sell them to my office or a local law enforcement authority,” Hunter said.
Testing for the coronavirus in Oklahoma is only conducted in verified laboratories. After a test is completed, the results are sent only to the ordering physician. Neither the results of a test, nor the status of pending tests will be given over the phone.
On Friday, Hunter and U.S. Attorney Tim Downing today announced a state-federal partnership to combine resources and information to investigate and prosecute con artists attempting to defraud Oklahomans during the Coronavirus emergency.
The combination enables the two agencies to more quickly verify allegations, which will expedite the process of stopping and punishing criminals who are using the current crisis for personal profits. It is also believed the collaborative force of the state and federal government serves as a strong deterrent to those thinking of ways to defraud Oklahomans.
“During times of crisis, we should all be taking action to help those in need, not exploiting our neighbors for personal financial gain,” Hunter said. “However, it is an unfortunate reality that since the president’s emergency order, both of our offices have been inundated with calls about price gouging and scams related to the Coronavirus. We anticipate the situation worsening before it gets better. That is why U.S. Attorney Downing and I have decided to combine our efforts in order to expedite investigations that hold criminals accountable and keep Oklahomans safe. I appreciate his leadership and willingness to team up during this time.”
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit will work closely with U.S. Attorney Downing’s recently appointed Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator Brandon Hale. In this capacity, Hale serves as legal counsel for the Western District on matters relating to the Coronavirus.
“We will work with Attorney General Mike Hunter to vigorously pursue anyone trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic by cheating Oklahoma consumers, especially the State’s most vulnerable,” Downing siad. “Our federal law enforcement team is actively collaborating and cooperating with the state’s top prosecution team in a concerted effort to stop the scams relating to coronavirus. We will use both our criminal statutes and resources to hold accountable to the fullest extent possible any fraudsters who engage in the commission of criminal activity during this time of crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Downing. “I am thankful to Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office for its critical efforts to inform the public and hold criminals accountable.”
Reports of fraud or price gouging can still be made to either the Attorney General’s Office or the federal government via the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline.
Consumer Protection Unit representatives can be reached at: 1-833-681-1895; or by email: ConsumerProtection@oag.ok.go.
Reports can also be reported to the federal government by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline 1-866-720-5721, or by email at disaster@leo.gov.
The Federal Trade Commission and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued notices to the public last week warning about scams in which people offer to help get them relief checks that are in the works from the government, or in which they pretend to be representatives of federal agencies soliciting sensitive personal information to help them access their financial accounts.
Oklahoma Medicare Resource Specialist Chris Chowning warned that these scammers also are specifically trying to use Medicare numbers and warn about guarding those as well as Social Security numbers during these attempted scams.
“In the wake of our national emergency related to COVID-19, con artists are using this time to try and steal your identity,” he said. “These scammers are calling seniors that have Medicare promising ‘free coronavirus test kits,’ ‘safety masks’ and other things like ‘refund money.’ No legitimate business, including Medicare or the Social Security Administration, will ever call you and ask for your Medicare number.”
If someone calls you and asks you for your Medicare number or your Social Security number, you should hang up on the caller immediately, Chowning said.
“Of course, it’s OK to give your Medicare number to participating pharmacies and doctors’ offices when necessary to receive your prescriptions and/or treatment for your illness,” he said. “It’s always a best practice to review your Medicare claims summary that you receive in the mail, however, during this time it’s extra important to ensure no claims are filed under your Medicare number that don’t belong to you.”
If you suspect fraud, or notice a false claim, you should notify Medicare immediately by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
If you have any questions about Medicare, or if you would like a no obligation Medicare benefits review, contact via text or phone at (405) 694-5277.