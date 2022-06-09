With the busy summer season rolling in, Oklahoma State Parks will be doing without in-house food service.
In April, The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation canceled an agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to a pending fraud investigation into the company. The agreement allowed Swadley’s to conduct restaurant and catering services for six Oklahoma state parks.
Now, those parks are left with no restaurant service, and no concrete date for when the service will be restored.
For single or family visitors to the parks, the loss of restaurant service may not be a big concern. According to a survey conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, restaurant facilities ranked 12th on a list of amenities that were most important to surveyed visitors.
However, for larger groups, such as the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute students meeting at Quartz Mountain State Park for the next two weeks, the loss of the service could deal a financial and logistical blow.
The group was supposed to receive catering from Swadley’s, but with the collapse of the restaurant’s deal with Tourism and Recreation, the organization was left to find someone else to feed the students.
According to Wren Pfahl, the public relations coordinator for the arts institute, the group will instead be catered by Sodexo’s branch at Cameron University.
After the investigation began, the former head of the tourism and recreation department, Jerry Winchester, resigned. Rylie Mansuetti, the interim public information officer for the department, said that some parks still have food trucks operating concessions, but that there is no official food service plan for visitors at the parks.
“It’s a variety of different methods,” Mansuetti said. “Some people are using the food trucks at the parks, and some people and groups are working with local businesses to provide food.”
According to Alan Jones, the director of Quartz Mountain, the restaurant service was popular with guests at the park, which is located 20 miles from dining options in Altus.
“It was very popular with visitors when it opened,” Jones said.
With the resignation of Winchester, some of the operational duties of tourism and recreation management have fallen to the office of Matt Pinnell, the lieutenant governor of Oklahoma. After his office took over, bidding was reopened for restaurant service at Oklahoma state parks.
However, as of now, bidding has once again been closed. Mansuetti said that the bidding process had to be evaluated before bidding could reopen.
“We want to make the process transparent, competitive and fair before we reopen the bidding,” Mansuetti said.
Mansuetti added that the bidding was expected to reopen in July, at which point the state will start the search for restaurants interested in providing food to park visitors.