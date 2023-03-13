OKLAHOMA CITY — After a 40-minute executive session, the Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted 5-1 to terminate the employment of controversial Department of Veterans Affairs director Joel Kintsel, who had refused to attend meetings of his agency’s governing body in 2023.

“It never had to come to this,” Chairman Robert Allen said before the vote. “As we meet here today, this agency faces critical issues. We have found ourselves distracted by other issues.”

