A motorcyclist, who thought he had warrants, attempted to evade Lawton police late Saturday night. In the end, he had no active warrants and his request for a “reset” was promptly denied by law enforcement.
At around 10:45 p.m., Brandon Ash was seen on his “chopper style” motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on I Avenue, according to police reports. Police officers gave chase, and Ash took a hard right into a gravel parking lot. In the parking lot Ash began doing donuts, which allowed officers to almost catch up to him.
Ash then fled — heading westbound on I Avenue, where he lost officers near Southwest 25th Place.
Police detained a white male standing near that intersection who matched Ash’s description. The man denied riding a motorcycle but was able to identify Ash. He said Ash had entered a residence and told the occupants he was running from police and had wrecked his bike in the alley.
Officers confronted Ash at a residence near the 2500 block of Southwest White Avenue. While being questioned, Ash admitted to running from police, but only after officers pointed out exhaust burns on his pants leg.
While being transported to the Lawton jail, Ash told officers he ran because he had warrants. After checking with dispatch, the police informed him he had no warrants. Ash then asked if the police were serious and followed that question with “Can we rewind this, then?”
Ash was booked into jail and charged for driving with a suspended license, eluding by motor vehicle, reckless driving, no insurance and expired tag.