Some members of the Parks and Recreation Commission agree with those who use the skateboard park in McMahon Park: a mural painted in memory of Isaiah Whiteshield should stay in place.
Commissioners also asked members of the skateboard community to help with another project: an event in early September to mark National Suicide Prevention Month.
Commissioners, who act as an advisory body to the City Council, discussed the issue of graffiti and street art last week in conjunction with the skateboard park in southwest Lawton. At issue is action the City of Lawton took in the spring to paint over a mural of Diamond Rain Watts; two months later, a friend painted a mural of Whiteshield that also drew city attention. Both teens, members of the skateboard community, died earlier this year from suicide.
What skaters say were tributes to the teens, painted on the ends of ramps within the skatepark, drew criticism after city officials said they were graffiti and coordinated their removal. A mural of Whiteshield has been left in place at the end of a half-pipe ramp, while other markings from friends were removed.
At least 15 youths and residents associated with the skating community met with commissioners who discussed the issue last week and they were clear: they want Whiteshield’s mural left in place.
“It is not graffiti,” one woman said, adding it is no more graffiti than murals that have been painted at other sites across Lawton.
Lean Tate, who has been skating for at least a decade, said many residents have an image of skateboarders as troublemakers, and some say that image is reflected in what isn’t done for skaters in their park.
“That does not reflect the majority of us,” Tate said of poor images, explaining skaters continue to use the McMahon Park site despite the fact there is no water or restrooms.
He said skaters, who try to maintain the area, would like some amenities, to include restoration of the bathroom and a water fountain, and security lights. Shade also would be nice, he said, adding he has seen skaters fall prey to summer heat because there is minimal shade and no water. But, it’s also a simple matter of amenities available in other city parks.
“Where do you go to pee?” Tate asked.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple said there are plans for the skatepark, starting with timed security lighting that would allow skaters to remain until 11 p.m., the time all city parks close. Temple said the city also plans to buy industrial grade fixtures to restore the restroom to working order and install a drinking fountain between the skatepark on the south and ballfields on the north end of the park.
“I’ll look at a sunshade,” Temple said.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the issue is more complicated than it seems.
He said there is support for the skateboard park, to include plans in the parks master plan for a second facility in Elmer Thomas Park. But, he said citizens have to take care of their parks and it is up to the City of Lawton to protect those areas, to include controlling graffiti.
“That is the give-and-take the council is looking for,” he said. “We’re willing to invest in it if you take care of it.”
Temple said that in many ways, the skate community is policing itself. But, he said when graffiti was reported in the park, the city had a set amount of time to remove it. But, he said city officials are open to suggestions on ways to provide an outlet for expression “as long as you guys are not defacing (property).”
Anthony Rosas, a youth pastor who frequently interacts with skaters, said he has talked to city officials who want to provide temporary shade for skaters until the City Council can craft a formal plan. Others said skaters and their families have taken it upon themselves to provide water, storing it in a cooler until that cooler was stolen. Temple suggested a locker to store such items and was visibly surprised when skaters said the cooler disappeared when a city crew removed the graffiti (Temple said he would replace it).
Temple said the city also would look at other issues identified by skaters, including jagged ramp edges.
Whiteshield’s mother Antonia asked about adding murals to the side of other ramps, something skaters say they support.
“Why did they make such a big thing about it, paint over it?” she asked.
Commissioners had several ideas about allowing that to happen, with Susan Townsend asking about bringing in art programs at Lawton’s three high schools to work with skaters and Commission Chairman Ross Hankins suggesting professional help from Lawton mural artists Darry and Terry Shaw. Temple said the key is some type of control.
“We don’t want to make it too hard, but you need some control,” Temple said.
Commissioners said the ultimate solution may be one favored by skaters and Mayor Stan Booker: a Wall of Expression, erected at the park to hold temporary murals.
Hankins asked skaters to form a committee to craft ideas for murals, to bring back to the commission. He also said it was important that skaters participate in another task: act as a parks commission subcommittee to help with plans for an event in early September to mark National Suicide Prevention Month.
“We’re working on that now,” Temple said, of plans that may include bringing in a semi-professional skater to give demonstrations and judge competitions.