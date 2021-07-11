Advance Child Tax Credit 2021 — the facts

Many Oklahomans will begin receiving monthly payments in the form of a deposit or check from the IRS.
Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments are early payments from the IRS of 50 percent of the estimated amount of the Child Tax Credit that you may claim on your 2021 tax return during the 2022 tax filing season, said Kaden Hardzog, a tax preparer with Chris Caldwell CPA of Lawton. If the IRS has processed your 2020 tax return or 2019 tax return, these monthly payments will be made starting in July and disbursed through December 2021, based on the information contained in that return.
The advance payments, established by the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year, are worth up to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 annually for children under 6 in 2021, according to the IRS website.
A new addition for the child tax credit this year is allowing parents to claim children up to age 17, Hardzog said.
Americans with dependent children 17 and under who have a Social Security number are eligible for the new credit if they meet income requirements. The IRS estimates that almost 90 percent of families with children in the U.S. are eligible.
Eligible families will receive half of their credit in the form of monthly payments of up to $250 per school-age child and up to $300 per child under 6. The other half will be paid in a lump sum when parents file their 2021 taxes next tax season.
These payments are not income and will not be reported as income on your 2021 tax return. Advance Child Tax Credit payments are advance payments of your tax year 2021 Child Tax Credit.
What should you do with the money?
City National Bank Senior Vice President Jason Hensley said, as with the stimulus checks, it’s hard to discuss the payments in any depth because eligibility requirements, dates and other details change so quickly. He suggests talking with a certified public accountant to determine if the advance credit is right for you. Opting out is an option.
“If you take the advance and you’re able to save it, then you should do that,” Hensley said. “We’re seeing improvements in the economy, but there’s also some weak areas, so if you can set it back for a ‘rainy day’ fund, that could be a great option.”
First payments will go out July 15.
The IRS will send out most of the payments by direct deposit, using the banking information it has on file from the latest tax season.
Those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will receive a check, which could delay the arrival of the payments.
You may have to pay it back.
It’s possible you could have to pay some money back. The payments are really 2021 tax credits that the IRS is pre-paying to families, Hardzog said.
If your family situation changes — for example one of your children turns 18 this year, or if you qualify based on 2020 income but your family earns more this year — then you could owe money to the IRS next tax season.
The total amount of advance CTC payments you receive during 2021 is based on the IRS’s estimate of your 2021 CTC. If the total is greater than the Child Tax Credit amount that you are allowed to claim on your 2021 tax return, you may have to repay the excess amount on your 2021 tax return during the 2022 tax filing season.
Should you take it?
You may want to unenroll from receiving advance Child Tax Credit payments for several reasons, including if you expect the amount of tax you owe to be greater than your expected refund when you file your 2021 tax return, said Hardzog. The payments you receive are an advance of the Child Tax Credit that you would normally get when you file your 2021 tax return. Because these credits are paid in advance, every dollar you receive will reduce the amount of Child Tax Credit you will claim on your 2021 tax return. This means that by accepting advance child tax credit payments, the amount of your refund may be reduced or the amount of tax you owe may increase.
According to the IRS website, you may avoid owing tax to the IRS if you unenroll and claim the entire credit when you file your 2021 tax return.
Families must opt out using the IRS’s online portal. For those who are married and filing jointly, both spouses must unenroll.
Parents who share custody and alternate years of claiming the child on taxes should opt out, Hardzog said. The parent who claimed the child in 2020 will get the advance payments now, but come tax time, they may be required to repay those payments.
What if your baby was born in 2021 or not born yet but expected soon?
The IRS has set up two online portals for special cases like this. The Child Tax Credit Update Portal will allow taxpayers to report any change in status (dependents, income) throughout the year. These families will be able to use the portal in the coming months to make sure their information is correct, including adding any 2021 babies as qualified dependents.
Because payment eligibility is based on your child’s age on Dec. 31, monthly checks will not be prorated, according to the IRS website. All children (who meet all other qualifications) born on or before Dec. 31, 2021, will receive the full $3,600 tax credit. And parents of twins can get up to $7,200. The only variation will be in the timing of each check.
“The biggest thing I advise clients is to keep track of the payments you’ve received,” Hardzog said. “When you file your taxes you’re going to have to know how much you were paid. We ran into that problem from the stimulus checks.”