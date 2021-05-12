When Juanita Russell-Bond and her late husband Ruben made the decision to foster a trio of siblings, they couldn’t have known the impact the children would have on their lives.
Adyn, Austin and Autumn came into the couple’s lives as foster children. Adyn, the youngest, was just 3 weeks old when he came to live with the family.
“We’ve fostered them when they were just babies, we did that for four years and then we decided to adopt them,” Russell-Bond said.
The children spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital in those early years. During that time, the family would occasionally visit the cancer ward where the kids met other children their ages who were fighting cancer. Many of the children on that ward were undergoing chemotherapy and had lost their hair.
The new parents explained to their children what was happening and why the children on that ward had lost their hair. The kids decided that they would grow out their hair and donate it to be turned into wigs for cancer patients.
Autumn, now 13, has been growing her hair out for close to eight years. The boys, Adyn, 10, and Austin, 11, have been growing theirs out for around five years. On Tuesday, Russell-Bond took the trio to I.T.S. Academy College of Hair in Central Mall to have their hair cut. They chose May 11 for a very special reason.
“We’re doing this in honor of our dad,” Autumn said.
Ruben Bond passed away on May 11, 2020, from COVID-19.
“We thought this would be a good tribute to him,” Russell-Bond said.
While the decision to donate their hair was entirely the kids’ decision, Russell-Bond said she was more than relieved to see it go.
“Oh, I am super happy,” she said. “I have to wash that hair every day, and then braid that hair, every day. We might actually be able to go out to eat one day now because we won’t have to spend so much on hair products.”
Of course, the hair cut also means future trips back to the salon, which Austin is excited about.
“I want to go to the same barbershop my dad went to,” Austin said.
Adyn lost 13 inches, and both Austin and autumn lost 17 inches — a total of 47 inches altogether.
The hair itself is being donated to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit hair donation organization. Wig for Kids provides custom-made, hand-tied hair prosthetics for children suffering from hair loss, at no cost to the family. The value of the prostheses is approximately $1,800, according to the nonprofits website.
The hair has to be cut at a licensed barbershop or salon and then packaged in specific packaging. There also is some paperwork that Russell-Bond will need to finish before she ships it. Overall, though, the process isn’t too intimidating, she said.
As for the kids, they are just excited to be helping, according to Adyn, who said it felt good to be donating his hair to kids who need it.
“They are a blessing,” Russell-Bond said. “I try to teach them to give, give, give and not to take as much as they give. I put it in their system that we’ve got to help each other and it doesn’t matter about race, creed or color — none of that — we’ve just got to help each other.”