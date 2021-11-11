A Lawton man who pleaded guilty to repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl between August 2019 and January 2020 was ordered Wednesday to serve 35 years in prison.
Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered Robert Anthony Barnett, 42, to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree rape as well as another 10 years to serve and run consecutive to the first sentence for a count of lewd acts to a child under 16, records indicate.
The first count will have to be served 85 percent before consideration for probation. Barnett received 10 years suspended from a 20-year sentence on the second count. He is ordered to serve two years supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.
Barnett pleaded guilty during his trial in September following testimony from the victim’s sister that Barnett had molested her also. In his written confession, Barnett admitted to sexually abusing the girl when he was 39 years old and she was 15.