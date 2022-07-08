Tuition for Cameron University’s traditional classes will be higher when school resumes in August, but the trade-off is a less-expensive cost for on-line courses and continued reductions in mandatory fees.
Cameron President John McArthur said the effort is part of the university’s plan to ensure students pay similar prices for tuition, whether they are taking classes in person or on-line.
Cameron received final approval for its plan this week from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, acting on a recommendation Cameron won earlier this year from its governing board, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents. In a nutshell, the effort will reduce online fees by $20 per credit hour (following last year’s $10 reduction) and mandatory fees by $1 per credit hour, while increasing tuition by $9.50 per credit hour.
Because Cameron doesn’t require payment from students until they actually begin their classes, the increase will affect all students attending classes for the fall semester that begins Aug. 15.
McArthur called it an exciting time for Cameron students, as the university moves forward with a recommendation made by the Student Government Association two years ago: Reduce mandatory fees while also streamlining the tuition fee structure.
“We’re simplifying fees,” he said, of efforts that are moving charges for classes offered through a computer connection and on-line courses taken at a student’s convenience closer to what students pay to attend classes on campus.
Where on-line fees once were $50, they will have been reduced by $30 when school begins in August (the campus already eliminated the interactive television and Zoom course fees) and McArthur predicts that remaining $20 fee will be eliminated all together in the next two years.
MacArthur said the tuition increase — equivalent to 4 percent at the undergraduate and graduate levels — is the first tuition increase in five years and will help the university cope with a simple fact: “The cost of operational services.” He hopes it will be the last one for a while.
“We can’t guarantee there will be another four years without a fee increase,” he said, adding the university will try; in the meantime, actions being taken now are making costs “as simple and predictable as possible for students.”
McArthur said while no one likes the increase, most students were expecting some change.
“Most students understand,” he said, explaining those students are aware of the fact that the cost of food and other services provided by Cameron have increased.
Tuition isn’t the only change.
University officials said in December that housing rates in Shepler Center residence halls and Cameron Village apartments would increase 5 percent in the 2022-2023 school year to cover increased maintenance and utility costs, with rates to include unlimited laundry, cable television and internet. Resident meal plans increased 10 percent, to help cover the increase in food costs, McArthur said.
He said the net effect for someone living in Shepler residence halls (the most cost effective option for students) would be a cost of $630 per month.
“It’s still less than half of some universities,” he said.
And, part of the trade off has been a continuing effort to eliminate fees. Some fees already are gone: McArthur said the parking fee that had been charged to students was eliminated last school year, while those living in the dorms no longer have a laundry fee.
There’s also good news for students on a campus where about half receive some type of aid to help with expenses.
McArthur said for students receiving Pell Grants, the increase they saw from the government is greater than Cameron’s tuition increase. He said university administrators also understand the effect that cost increases have on those living on a fixed income, so one of Cameron’s goals is increasing financial support.