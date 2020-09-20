OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Western District Court — Western District issued a superseding indictment Wednesday against Lawton man first charged in August with federal gun and methamphetamine distribution charges resulting from a March arrest.
Graylon Marshawn Mayberry Jr., 41, of Lawton, was indicted Aug. 4 in the U.S. Western District Court for charges of a felon in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth with intent to distribute, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and the meth charge with up to 20 years in prison with a fine up to $1.25 million.
Mayberry received an additional count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, according to the new addition to the indictment. He faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $500,000 fine.
The new count alleges that Mayberry’s home at 1435 NW Hoover was used and maintained as his drug house where he would store and distribute controlled substances including methamphetamine, according to the allegation.
Mayberry’s gun charge follows a March 4 arrest in Lawton when he was caught with a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his possession, according to the indictment. During that arrest, he is accused of having “a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”
As part of the indictment, the court asks that, upon conviction, Mayberry forfeit any and all firearms and ammunition involved in the commission of the offense, including the handgun, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one round of .38 Special ammunition, and any and all magazines and ammunition not specified. Any property and proceeds from the possession of the meth are sought as well, the indictment states.
From the March arrest, Mayberry pleaded guilty July 10 in Comanche County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing police and received credit for time served. According to court records, a felony charge of fugitive from justice was dismissed.
Mayberry has prior felony convictions from Comanche County District Court: January 1998, robbery/attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon; October 2005, two counts of robbery; and January 2013, robbery, Department of Corrections records reveal.
Mayberry is being held in the Grady County jail.