A 41-year-old man found guilty by a jury of stabbing Jose Matos to death on Aug. 10, 2020, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for the crime.
Robert Michael Adair Jr. appeared before District Judge Gereald Neuwirth on Tuesday to receive his sentence for second-degree murder. The judge followed the jury’s recommendation and ordered his two decade sentence. Adair will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before consideration for parole.
Adair was found guilty Oct. 8 of stabbing the 42-year-old Matos to death outside a room at the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road.
During his trial, Adair testified he acted out of self-defense by stabbing Matos twice in the chest with a 14-inch knife, puncturing his heart with each thrust.
Neuwirth sentenced Adair following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation conducted after the trial.