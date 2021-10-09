The one thing everyone in Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom knew for certain Friday morning was that Robert Michael Adair Jr. stabbed Jose Matos to death on Aug. 10, 2020.
Tasked to begin the afternoon session in deliberation, the jury decided from the week’s trial whether the act was second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter or if he acted in self-defense as he claimed on the stand Thursday.
Within 2½-hours of deliberations, the jury answered the question.
Adair was guilty of second-degree murder in the 42-year-old Matos’ death outside a room at the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road. Although the crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison, the jury recommended he serve 20 years.
Before closing arguments had begun, the judge reminded that both, murder and manslaughter, are crimes that 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration for parole.
After Judge Neuwirth read the jury its instructions for making their decision, Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver took them through the merits for the case against Adair. She noted the importance of the jury's role.
“Twelve people get together to decide whether or not someone committed a crime,” she said.
Oliver walked through the state’s basic case for the path of the 40-year-old Adair’s life moving forward. She said witness testimony and the evidence differ with the defendant’s recollection.
“Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I ask you to use reason and common sense to consider his guilt,” she said.
Adair’s defender, Art Mata offered his final argument that his client had reacted in fear for his life during the incident.
“I’m not contesting that my client stabbed him,” he said, “but we’re claiming he had the right to defend himself.”
Mata impugned the credibility of the woman at the center of the case as well as other witnesses. He cited Adair’s claims she had set up the situation and that he feared her reach as the head of a criminal gang. He reminded the woman testified she’d been an IV-drug user for 8 years but claimed to have been clean for the month prior to her testimony.
“The witnesses they have, you can’t believe a word that they said,” he said in closing. “There’s a whole lot of doubt in here. … He was afraid for his life because these people play by different rules.”
Although she hasn’t been charged in relation to this case, the woman does have an extensive conviction history for fraud, robbery, forgery, conspiracy, extortion, and kidnapping, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Oliver reminded the jury of discrepancies in Adair’s dual testimony. She said his credibility should be scrutinized by the dozen to decide his fate.
“His testimony is to be weighed like any other witness,” she said.
Jurors were also reminded of a moment during Adair’s time on the witness stand. She’d been asking about his changes to his story from his Aug. 11, 2020, interview with Lawton Police Detective Abe Woelfel when he erupted from the witness stand as Mata objected to the questioning.
“I don’t have to answer any of your questions, ma’am,” he responded while raising his voice.
From that point forward, as Oliver rendered her argument and moved around the courtroom, Adair focused his eyes on the prosecutor. His mask hid most of his expression.
Oliver noted how the blood found in the woman’s room showed evidence Matos was stabbed first while sitting on the bed. Adair’s police interview shed light on what happened next.
“I told him to get the (expletive) out and he tried to get out,” she recited in recounting his response. “He said it himself, ‘I can’t weasel my way out of this.”
The second stab wound came after, Adair told the detective, he grabbed Matos by the throat as he got to the front door, spun him around and stabbed him the second time.
Oliver said the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report revealed that each stab wound came from a “front to back, left to right, downward angle.” Each strike was a killer. The violence of the 14-inch knife pierced his heart and other organs each time. The wound to the left chest pierced his lung and the second to the right did as well in their wound path.
The 5-feet, 10-inch tall Adair had testified the 6-feet, 2-inches tall Matos impaled himself on the first stab while rushing him in an attack.
Oliver said the evidence showed he’d, in fact, stabbed the man while he was seated on the bed. There were also defensive wounds found on Matos’ left arm.
“When he said it was a ‘him or me’ moment, does the evidence show that?” she asked.
Another discrepancy was Adair’s timeline of events which. In his story, he set the time of the incident at around 11 a.m. and said actions moved swiftly. Oliver noted Matos’ death had come rapidly. He had a pulse when first responders found him shortly after 1 p.m. He would be lost before transport to a hospital.
Due to the methamphetamine found in Adair’s blood when tested following his arrest, Oliver said it disproved his claim he’d last smoked the drug three days prior to the killing. The woman testified he’d sold $100 worth of drugs to her and he'd snorted a line of meth before the incident occurred.
Adair had said Matos was being disrespectful to the woman in her room and that’s what set things off. Oliver reminded he’d told Woelfel that “whatever problem he had with her, he had with me too.”
Despite Adair’s singular testimony that Matos had a gun, no gun was recovered and no witnesses recalled seeing it. Oliver asked if the man had a gun, why didn’t he defend himself with it?
“Because Jose brought words to a knife fight," she concluded. "Jose didn’t deserve this.”
Following the verdict, relatives of both, Matos and Adair, sobbed uncontrollably. There was no joy with any decision. One man's life ended in a motel parking lot. The other man's life will be predominantly lived in prison for the rest of his life, if the judge follows the jury's recommendation.
After asking for a pre-sentence investigation, Adair was handcuffed and led from the courtroom and back to his Comanche County Detention Center cell.
Neuwirth ordered the sentencing investigation report be turned in by early December.
Adair will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in Neuwirth's courtroom.