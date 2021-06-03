Richard A. Harrison, the 44th Commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School and Chief of Air Defense Artillery at Fort Sill, was promoted to brigadier general Wednesday.
“I have had the pleasure and honor of serving with some of the world’s greatest soldiers that are talented and dedicated and noncommissioned officers as well,” Harrison said. “I owe them a debt of gratitude. I’m here today because of all their hard work and sacrifices and can never repay that debt to you.”
Harris took over his current duties Aug. 20, 2020. His prior assignment was the executive officer to the Commanding General of United Nations Command, ROK-US Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea under Gen. Robert Abrams.
“I tell you; you’re built for this. You and your family are built for this and I am personally proud,” said Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey, director, Joint Counter Small Unmanned Systems Office (JCO) and director, Fires in the G3/5/7, HQ Department of the Army. “And what you and Tara, have put together here with your family is even more impressive, and I look forward to all your future success.”
A native of North Carolina, Harrison was commissioned as an Air Defense Artillery officer in 1994 from Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) in Elizabeth City, N.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from ECSU, a Master of Arts in policy management from Georgetown University, and a Master of Science in strategic military studies from the United States Army War College.
Harrison’s first duty station was Fort Campbell, Ky., where he served as an Avenger/Stinger platoon leader and battery executive officer in 2-44 Air Defense Artillery (ADA) from April 1995 to May 1998. He later served at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, as the deputy assistant division Air Defense officer for the 25th ID (Light), Battalion S-1/Adjutant and Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-62 ADA from December 1998 to December 2001. He later assumed command of Charlie Battery, 1-62 ADA, in Fort Lewis, Washington, from February 2002 to March 2003.
Harrison commanded the 69th ADA Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, from June 2015 to June 2017. While serving in brigade command, Harrison deployed with elements of his brigade to the Central Command Coalition Area of Responsibility (CENTCOM AOR) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). In June 2017, Harrison relinquished command and was immediately assigned to the Joint Staff, Pentagon. During his tenure on the Joint Staff, Harrison served as the division chief for the Protection Division, Joint Staff J-3 and later as the executive assistant/executive officer to the Joint Staff J-3 from June 2017 to June 2019.
Harrison is married to the former Tyra Jones of Navassa, N.C., and they have three children, Aliyah, Alexa, and Collin.