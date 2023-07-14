Ad hoc committee to study pay raises for City of Lawton executives

A City of Lawton ad hoc committee will have input into an executive-level salary scale after action taken Tuesday.

The City Council has been working on a pay scale for more than a month. The council voted June 6 to increase the minimum hourly pay for employees to $15 an hour. Recent discussion has centered on creating a new executive-level salary category; however, only one person currently employed by the city — the deputy city manager — would benefit.

Tags

Recommended for you