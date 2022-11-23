School may be out this week but kids between the ages of 5 to 12 years old, or at least their parents, are thankful this Thanksgiving holiday.
That’s because it’s the return of the YMCA Youth Camp, albeit for a shortened, three-day session.
Open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, Lawton Family YMCA, No. 5 SW 5th, is hosting its camp for school-age kids with the intent to keep them active and engaged while out of school, said Jessie Barnes, YMCA Youth/Family Director. The camp is part of a program for every school break.
“Anytime school’s out,” she said. “We want to keep the kids very active.”
The camp offers the kids activities ranging from swimming and sports to yoga, arts and crafts, bounce houses, time on the playground and some STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) sessions, Barnes said.
“This week, for STEM, they’ve done catapults and parachutes,” she said.
The age range for the camps can open to as young as 4 years old and as old as 14 and are geared in helping parents out when they have to work during the breaks. Barnes said most kids tend to stay home by themselves by around 12 years old.
The holiday-shortened week concludes today with a field trip to the Museum of Osteology in Moore.
The current session has had around 70 kids signed up. Barnes said that’s pretty usual for in-school year breaks and during the summer, it ranges closer to 140 kids.
While touring the activity stations throughout the facility, kids were active. From bouncing and climbing slides on the inflatable fun houses, to vigorous ball bouncing and running in circles in the basketball gym, wild energy was burning. Barnes said yoga class would be next for these kids to help recenter their energy.
The director said the kids may have been working off a little more energy through activity Tuesday than normal. It was Barnes and another teacher’s birthdays, so there’d been a sugary treat added for the occasion.
“We had ice cream today,” she said. “That may not have been a good idea.”
Written by Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com.
