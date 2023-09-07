That was the goal for the day’s joint exercise of Lawton first responders, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer.
“We need to practice these situations to be prepared for when one actually happens,” he said.
The two police departments were joined by Lawton Fire and local EMS responders in conducting the drill in league with Lawton Public Schools.
The long-time elementary school campus at 805 NW Columbia has become a virtual learning hub for pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders after the pandemic. On Thursday, it returned to in-house learning for Lawton’s first responders.
Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart said the training is essential as mass shootings have become more commonplace. Every day odds rise it will happen here.
“You never know when something like this might happen here, you don’t want to be reactionary,” he said. “We’re trying to make it as real as possible.”
As backup law enforcement parked and surrounded the campus, reports of a “shooter” clad in a blue shirt and blue jeans moving through the building came in through emergency dispatch. Six minutes after the initial dispatch, reports of multiple gunshot victims inside the school were relayed to the responders.
A short time later, radio traffic indicated the “shooter” had been isolated and fire and EMS personnel moved inside the building to collect the wounded. Blessing said first responders aren’t typically sent into a danger zone if it’s still active.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” he said. “That’s what it is, practice.”
A call that “the threat has been eliminated” sang like a song through emergency radios within 20 minutes of the initial call. Rookie Lawton Police Officer Isaac Lopez escorted the “shooter,” Assistant Fire Marshal Jason Romero to a waiting ambulance to be medically cleared.
“I was framed,” Romero said.
Officers continued to sweep the school to make sure a second shooter wasn’t hidden or roaming the school’s halls.
Staged at a zone for the “media,” four Cameron University Criminal Justice majors asked Blessing questions.
Wiroja George Middlewood, a senior, said he wished they could get closer to the action. Blessing said in a real world setting, the media would be hemmed up a block or so away.
“We’re here but we don’t actually know from entering and roaming through the building to search,” he said. “I want to get into the action.”
A retired Army Staff Sergeant, Middlewood said he would love to be a police officer; however, he’s aged out for consideration though he has gone through the Citizens Police Academy. He hopes to become a sheriff’s deputy. Thursday’s experience only stoked his desire.
“I take every little thing they give out,” he said. “I just want the experience in law enforcement.”
As the responders debriefed on the experience, a woman wearing headphones and walking two small dogs walked onto the school grounds. The police presence didn’t appear to phase her or her pets as they completed their own mission, much to the amusement of officers returning to their parked units.
“We would have removed them in a real situation,” Blessing said.
At its conclusion, Fire Chief Jared Williams lauded the unified effort.
“I think success can be measured by who all’s here,” he said. “I think for the first one, it was a success.”
Blessing said coordinating all the different entities to put the exercise together and to do it successfully was fairly easy. Plans are for some similar exercise to be undertaken at least annually.
“This is vital for us to come together and prepare for anything that can happen in the city,” he said. “We all have one common goal.”
