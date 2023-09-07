That was the goal for the day’s joint exercise of Lawton first responders, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer.

“We need to practice these situations to be prepared for when one actually happens,” he said.

Active shooter training

Lawton Police Officer Isaac Lopez walks the “shooter” (Assistant Fire Marshal Jason Romero) from the Washington Elementary campus to waiting EMS personnel at the end of an active shooter training drill Thursday morning.
Active shooter training

With a gaggle of Cameron University Criminal Justice majors portraying the media, Sgt. Christopher Blessing, Lawton Police information officer, offers a briefing of events Thursday morning during an active shooter training exercise at Washington Elementary. 
Active shooter training

Despite the heavy police and first responder presence on the grounds of Washington Elementary Thursday morning, a headphone-wearing woman keeps on track with taking her two small dogs for a walk, to the amusement of officers passing by. 

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

