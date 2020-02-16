It’s a sign of the times that an active shooter class has been added to the lineup of the 10th annual Destry Horton Wildland and Emergency Medical Service Regional School.
The lead instructor, Dr. Bill Worden with Oklahoma State University (OSU) Fire Service Training, said he gave a four-hour introduction to the subject at last year’s training event, but this year it’s a full-blown, two-day class.
The new offering got such a big response that the class had to be moved from Building 800 to Building 900 of Great Plains Technology Center to accommodate the 30-plus police, firefighters and emergency medical responders who signed up for it.
The actual name of the OSU course is “Active Attack Integrated Response.” Worden is medical director for the Lawton Fire Department as well as other fire departments, an emergency room physician and a deputy sheriff in Canadian and Logan counties.
Assisting him were Mike Davenport from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office; Donna Wishon and Chris Garinger, both of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and Spencer Sperling of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office.
“The thing I like about this course is it brings red and blue together. The course is important because fire’s going to know what the cops are doing, and the cops are going to know what fire’s doing,” Worden said.
He started everybody off with a pre-test and will end the class today with a post-test to see how much they have learned.
Worden then went over the three operational goals for any response to an active shooter. First and foremost is to stop the killing. Time and opportunity are the two factors that let a shooter kill more people. Law enforcement officers learned from the Columbine attack 20 years ago not to bother securing the perimeter before going in to stop the bad guy.
Once he’s stopped, the next goal is to stop the dying by rendering first aid. The third goal is rapid casualty evacuation. That could be a choice between waiting on an ambulance to get there or using a vehicle of opportunity, such as a police car.
Worden also introduced the “Priority of Life Scale.” The innocent victims actually come before first responders on this scale. The attacker/suspect is dead last. Property should never be considered. If it’s necessary to break down a door to save lives, that door gets broken.
The U.S. has now experienced well over 300 active shooter incidents, Worden noted. 98.5 percent of the time the shooter is acting alone. When there’s more than one, they typically stay together.
The typical active shooter incident lasts only two minutes. Fifty percent end before police arrive. In 11.2 percent of the incidents the shooter committed suicide. The shooter surrendered in 3.3 percent of the incidents. Suspects were subdued 9.5 percent of the time and shot 26 percent of the time.
The median number of people shot in the incidents so far is four, and the median number of people dead is two. Median means half the incidents have had more and half have had less. Worden said he prefers to use the median because a single incident with a high death rate tends to skew the average.
The class watched a seven-minute video breaking down the active shooter incident that took place at the premiere of a Batman movie at an Aurora, Colo., theater. The analysis showed why emergency responders were slow in getting in to treat the victims – dispatchers were still putting out descriptions of the suspect after he had already been apprehended, and discrepancies in the descriptions made first responders think there was more than one shooter. Emergency shooters aren’t sent into an area where an active shooter is still at large, class members learned from the video.
A strong stomach was needed to watch the next video. Only a few minutes long, it showed a young man being shot in the femoral artery and bleeding out on the pavement. Although it happens on a crowded street no one makes any attempt to come to his aid.
Davenport took over for a module on how to stop victims from dying. The focus was on tourniquets, as they are the only adjunct in a hot zone where shooting is still going on. Wound-packing can’t be done in a hot zone because it takes too much time.
In a warm or cold zone, it’s possible to do wound-packing and a chest seal in addition to using tourniquets.
If no tourniquets are available, applying pressure to certain points on the body can stem blood loss. Wishon demonstrated how on Garinger’s arm for the class’s benefit.
Davenport also went over mnemonics like the ABCs of cover while providing direct threat care in a hot zone (Accurate return fire, use Body armor and use Cover) and BATH for indirect threat care in a warm zone (Bleeding, Airway, Tension pneumothorax and Hypothermia).
He also explained how to put semi-conscious or unconscious patients in a recovery position to protect the airway. This isn’t necessary for conscious victims – they’ll find a way to keep breathing on their own.
C.L. Turner, a firefighter with Lawton Fire Department’s Station 7, said there’s been a big push within the department for this type of training. LFD Training Officer Josh Brown helped get the new course off the ground.
By Saturday afternoon class members were running through active shooter scenarios, and that will continue today.
OSU Fire Service Training presents the annual Destry Horton Wildland Fire and EMS Regional School, which is hosted by the Lawton Fire Department. Fort Sill Fire & Emergency Services supports the event by providing classroom training. The school includes hands-on training on Fort Sill’s East Range.
The school is named in honor of the late Destry Horton, a Rush Springs firefighter who died as a result of burns he received while battling a blaze outside of Empire in 2007. The whole point of the school is to train volunteer firefighters so they can attack fires in a safer way and be better able to protect the citizens they’re serving.