A man known as “Active” who is already charged with an April shooting outside a Lawton venue is wanted for intimidating a woman he’s accused of shooting.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Errick Rashaan Sheppard, a.k.a. “Active,” 23, of Lawton, for a count of intimidation of a witness, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, the woman told investigators she was standing outside her apartment in mid-June when she saw Sheppard standing across the street. She said he used his hands to make gang signs and then one hand mimicked a gun. She said he pointed his fingers at her before turning them to his own head.
The woman said she felt threatened because Sheppard is who she claimed shot her during an April 3 incident outside Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park. She said she was “afraid for the safety of her family and herself because she believed he didn’t want her to testify against him and fear he’ll try to hurt or kill her or her family,” the affidavit states.
Police saw Sheppard walking from the area while en route to speak with the woman. He was not picked up.
Sheppard has been free on $50,000 bond since he was charged April 6 with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, as well as resisting an officer and possession of a firearm while on probation, records indicate.
Sheppard was arrested following a chain of events that began with police responding to the Lavish Lounge on the report of multiple shots fired.
Police arrived shortly after 2:20 a.m. and the venue owner told them only a “minor scuffle” happened on his property, according to the incident report. Unable to investigate further at that time, police left.
Things changed at 2:45 a.m., when police were informed two gunshot victims had arrived at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. The victims said they’d arrived from Lavish Lounge, according to the report.
The male victim said he’d been attacked and shot at the venue by a man wearing all yellow who goes by the street name of “Active,” the report states.
Sheppard was found to have facial injuries consistent with being punched, according to police. He was wearing an all-yellow sweat suit and is known as “Active,” according to the report.
The woman arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. and she also was suffering from a gunshot wound. She said she and the first man had been attacked by “Active.” She said he fired a gun at them outside the venue, the report states. She said another woman also was shooting at them. Police were unable to locate the female suspect.
The wounded woman said she and the man fled in a friend’s silver Ford Escape. While pulling away, the gunshots followed after them, she said. She also identified Sheppard as the shooter.
While police continued following information, Sheppard tried to leave the hospital several times and had to be restrained by nursing staff and police. According to the report, his final attempt to leave ended when an officer deployed his Taser, which connected to the man’s face and stopped him from leaving.
Police later learned Sheppard had an active arrest warrant from Denton County, Texas, for theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful carrying of a firearm. It also was learned he has an “extensive history of felony gun charges and resisting police officers.”
When officers returned to the Lavish Lounge around 4:30 a.m., several 9mm pistol shell casings were found littered throughout the parking lot, according to police. They were collected as evidence.
Sheppard has also been identified as a potential suspect in at least two other incidents of gunfire at the Lavish Lounge. According to Lawton Police records, there have been at least seven total incidents involving gunfire at or outside the venue, which opened Jan. 1.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Sheppard’s warrant.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.