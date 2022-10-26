A Lawton man known as “Active” will be inactive on city streets for 10 years after pleading guilty to several felony counts after a 2021 incident.
On Tuesday, Errick Rashaan Sheppard, a.k.a. “Active,” 24, of Lawton, entered guilty pleas to felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts, as well as for possession of a firearm while on probation and intimidation of a witness. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate.
Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan sentenced Sheppard to serve 10-year concurrent terms for each of the felony counts and one year in the Comanche County Detention Center for the misdemeanor count.
Sheppard was convicted of firing multiple gunshots outside the now-closed Lavish Lounge in April 2021. While the two wounded victims were at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatments, Sheppard arrived for treatment of facial injuries from being punched during the disturbance preceding the gunplay.
The obstruction count came from Sheppard attempting to leave the hospital before an officer deployed his Taser, stopping him from leaving.
While out on bond in July 2021, Sheppard then pleaded guilty for attempting to intimidate the woman wounded in the April 2021 incident.
Sheppard also was ordered to pay $2,298.25 in fines and restitution.
