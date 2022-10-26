A Lawton man known as “Active” will be inactive on city streets for 10 years after pleading guilty to several felony counts after a 2021 incident.

On Tuesday, Errick Rashaan Sheppard, a.k.a. “Active,” 24, of Lawton, entered guilty pleas to felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts, as well as for possession of a firearm while on probation and intimidation of a witness. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

