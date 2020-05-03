City of Lawton action to waive late fees for utility customers already is in place — and already is costing the city money.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he had been discussing a proposal with city staff to provide help to residents who are struggling financially because of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. His suggestion: allow city staff to waive late fees, charges and penalties associated with payments for services from the City of Lawton.
Fortenbaugh said the proposal would simply provide relief to residents who don’t have jobs, or who have other financial problems, noting “we shouldn’t kick them when they’re down” by imposing more fees for late or delinquent payments. City staff wanted the full council to weigh in on the issue, but they and other council members said the city already is offering some of what Fortenbaugh suggested.
Specifically, the City of Lawton has been waiving late fees on utility accounts since Mayor Stan Booker issued a Civil Emergency Proclamation on March 16. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said that waiver already is costing the city $10,000 a month in revenue.
It’s not the only lost revenue, and that’s why Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk said the council will have to address the issue at some point. Cleghorn said city officials already have calculated a loss of $277,000 from delinquent accounts (meaning, bills that haven’t been paid), which is about twice the normal number. In addition, Burk said the city has lost another $100,000 because of “loss of use,” meaning residents aren’t paying for services and activities they normally do.
Burk’s suggestion to help both residents and the City of Lawton was a one-time late fee waiver, a “get out of jail free” card for businesses and residents who are struggling financially.
“We waive it one time, give people time to catch up,” Burk said, adding the city already has waived its policy of disconnecting customers who are not current on their utility bills (city administrators announced that decision when the Civil Emergency Proclamation was initially signed). “We do not disconnect them, but that will have to end some day.”
Burk said it’s a simple matter of economics, while acknowledging it also will be a difficult decision to make. Cleghorn said the numbers cited as revenue loss on Tuesday represents loss to date; city administrators expect those numbers to increase as the government response to the pandemic continues.
“We have to make decisions that will not be easy,” Burk said.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton agreed, with Warren saying a waiver of penalties is something the city could do for a month or so, but it cannot afford to maintain that policy on an on-going basis.
“The City of Lawton is also a business,” Hampton said, adding he also believes that some relief is a concession the city can make.
But, council members and city administrators have said that while late fees are being waived, the city still expects utility customers to make payments on their bills.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said she wanted to see some financial projections from city staff about the potential loss of revenue through June 1, the projected end of Lawton’s Civil Emergency Proclamation. Mayor Stan Booker said Tuesday that the proclamation had been extended through May 31. It had been set to expire today.
City administrators indicated some of those numbers will be discussed when the City Council begins workshops next week to help craft the 2020-2021 budget. That budget will project revenues and set expenditures for the fiscal year that begins July 1.