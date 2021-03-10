OKLAHOMA CITY – Robert J. Troester assumed the role as the Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, following the departure of U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing on Feb. 28. This is the fourth time Troester has held this position.
As Acting U.S. Attorney, Troester serves as the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the Western District of Oklahoma, an area covering 40 counties and including 21 Indian tribes.