Dr. Ann Acers-Warn was sworn in Tuesday as the Zone 5 representative on the Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education.
Acers-Warn replaces long-time board member Howard Johnson, who resigned in December after being appointed to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission on Dec. 10 by Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Richard Darby. Great Plains board members selected Acers-Warn to complete Johnson’s term, which expires in 2024.
Acers-Warn, an ophthalmologist, is affiliated with the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, Lawton branch, and is a clinical professor at the University of Oklahoma Department of Ophthalmology and adjunct clinical assistant professor with the Department of Rural Health, Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
She attended Baylor University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology; graduate school at Cameron University in its master of business administration program; and medical school at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine (1986 to 1988) and University of Kansas School of Medicine (1988 to 1990).
Locally, she has been involved with the Cameron University Foundation, serving as past president; and has served on the board of directors for Leadership Oklahoma, Marie Detty Foundation, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Southwest Oklahoma Fit Kids Coalition.
Her professional affiliations include American Eye Study Club and its board of directors of the AESC Foundation, American Board of Ophthalmology Board of Directors, American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Academy of Ophthalmic Executives, Oklahoma Academy of Ophthalmology, Oklahoma State Medical Association and the Comanche-Cotton-Tillman County Medical Association. She served a seven-year term on the Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and was a member of the Oklahoma State Board of Health from 2001 to 2010.