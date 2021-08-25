DUNCAN – A 38-year-old man slated to begin trial for a capital case has been ruled insane and unable to be prosecuted for the 2017 double-murder of his wife and stepfather.
After battling questions of his sanity, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham ruled Thursday that Shane Josiah Kirk will be sent to Vinita for a 45-day forensic review. A hearing will follow to determine if he is a danger to the public and, if so, he would be returned to the state mental health facility.
Kirk had been slated to begin trial for two counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent records indicate. He has been held without bond. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.
District Attorney Jason Hicks was unhappy with the outcome. The defense expert had conducted an evaluation and offered a report that Kirk was legally insane. Hicks said for the first time in his career, the State’s expert witness agreed.
“When I heard the news I nearly fell out of my seat,” he said. “Honestly, it made me sick. For all intents and purposes, this isn’t justice.”
Hicks said even with the State’s expert’s conclusion, the case could have been taken to trial. But the risks to being unsuccessful or in the appeals courts if successful outweighed benefits of continuing forward.
“We couldn’t seek the death penalty in good faith,” he said. “It would have come back in one appeals court or another. We really had no options.”
Kirk is accused of shooting to death his stepfather, Dennis Duncan, and his wife, Jessica Kirk, during a Nov. 29, 2017, incident. Investigators said he called 911 and said the two were dead at a home in the 1400 block of Mimosa Avenue. His mother called 911 at the same time and requested an ambulance because her son had just shot her husband.
First responders found Kirk outside the home with his children. Duncan and Jessica Kirk were found inside, each dead from bullet wounds, according to the probable cause affidavit. A gun was found next to her body. Kirk was arrested at the scene.
Kirk first denied shooting or knowing who shot his wife and Duncan. When told his mother said he had a gun, he said that if she said he’d done it, then it was true, the affidavit states. He claimed not to remember what happened. He later told the court that he’d been treated for mental health issues and family members said he suffered from PTSD.
There have been questions about Kirk’s sanity throughout the past four years.
After making his initial appearance for the charges on Dec. 1, 2017, a mental evaluation conducted by Scott Orth of the Oklahoma Forensic Center in June 2018 resulted with the recommendation that Kirk seek treatment. According to the affidavit, he would be dangerous if he was released. He was scheduled for a post-treatment hearing Oct. 22, 2018, after being ruled unable to stand trial due to competency issues.
In June 2019, Kirk was declared competent to stand trial. This followed a letter Kirk submitted to the court on June 4 requesting the right to direct his lawyer Mitchell Solomon of Norman, with his defense.
Hicks believes that even if the psychologists who examine Kirk find him sane during the review, the overall violence of the allegations and questions about his role would probably allow the judge to deem him dangerous and remand him back to the Vinita facility.
The prosecutor said Graham’s ruling does not mean Kirk is innocent.
“It doesn’t mean he didn’t do it, it means he’s going back to Vinita,” Hicks said.
