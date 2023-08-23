ANADARKO — The father of a 19-year-old accused con man is free on $20,000 bond after being charged with harboring him from justice.

Phillip Gerald Bailey, 74, of Apache, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of harboring a fugitive, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

