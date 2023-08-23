ANADARKO — The father of a 19-year-old accused con man is free on $20,000 bond after being charged with harboring him from justice.
Phillip Gerald Bailey, 74, of Apache, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of harboring a fugitive, records indicate.
Phillip Bailey was arrested Aug. 13 at his home in the 700 block of South Walnut in Apache along with his son, Zachary Brent Bailey, who was wanted in Oklahoma County for a felony warrant for two counts of obtaining property by trick, deception or false representation. Records indicate his home is listed in Fletcher.
Investigators said Zachary Brent Bailey, 19, has been conning his way into all sorts of trouble since he was at least 17 years old and he has been described as like Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the movie, “Catch Me If You Can.”
Apache police received a tip Aug. 12 regarding the younger Bailey being at his father’s home. Investigators learned of allegations he’d tricked his way into allegations of falsely impersonating a physician’s assistant, obtaining expensive housing, vehicles, jewelry and electronics. The teen received an ID card and had access to two Corpus Christi, Texas, hospitals before being found out.
Zachary Bailey was released on bond in this case with the condition he wouldn’t leave Corpus Christi, Texas. A GPS ankle monitor led investigators to him during a visit to Fort Worth, Texas, to see family, nurse.org reported. He later pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence with terms that he earn his high school diploma or GED, abide by a curfew and complete court ordered classes, court documents disclose.
Texas police discovered Zachary Bailey earlier this year while he was driving an older surplus police unit and found him to be in possession of a bullet proof vest, duty belt, ammunition and a homemade gun with no serial number, otherwise known as a “ghost” gun, according to Apache police. Investigators believe that Bailey was preparing to impersonate a peace officer when the items were discovered.
The younger Bailey has since been transferred to Oklahoma County.
Phillip Bailey is serving a six-year deferred sentence from Grady County for felony bogus check or con game after pleading guilty in July 2020, records indicate.
Free on $20,000 bond, Phillip Bailey returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.