APACHE — A 19-year-old man officials describe as a con man is in the Caddo County jail after Apache police picked him up Sunday morning.
Investigators say he’s been conning his way into all sorts of trouble since he was at least 17 years old.
Zachary Brent Bailey is awaiting transfer to Oklahoma County for the felony warrant for two counts of obtaining property by trick, deception or false representation. Records indicate his home is listed in Fletcher.
Bailey was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 700 block of South Walnut, according to Apache police.
Apache Police Officer Ben Lehew received information that Bailey may be in town early Saturday evening. Lehew began gathering background information and discovered Bailey had recently been the subject of several television and internet media outlets’ news stories regarding alleged criminal activities.
Most of these stories liken Bailey’s tale to the activities depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Catch Me If You Can.”
Lehew learned that, as well as the Oklahoma County warrant, Bailey is wanted by authorities from other states for allegations of allegedly falsely impersonating a physician’s assistant, obtaining expensive housing, vehicles, jewelry and electronics.
Bailey first gained notoriety last year as a then-17-year-old who was caught by nurses at a Corpus Christi, Texas, hospital intensive care unit, according to reporting at nurse.org. Bailey was charged with impersonating a traveling physician assistant and gaining access to two hospitals.
Investigators said in March 2022, the baby-faced Bailey bought $41 worth of scrubs and then dressed as a medical professional and drove to Corpus Christi Medical Center’s Bay Hospital, where he went to human resources and pretended to be a physician assistant who needed a badge, according to the reporting. The human resources staff were out of the office and a volunteer coordinator made a hospital ID for him.
While at the hospital, Bailey accessed critical care areas, to include the emergency room, intensive care units, operating room and the newborn nursery, nurse.org reported.
Bailey also was able to gain access to another hospital, Doctors Regional Hospital. He also attempted to get an ID to another hospital but was denied.
Spending time between March 31, 2022, to April 28, 2022, at the two hospitals, Bailey was caught when nurses discovered his social media account and realized what was going on. Nurse.org reported he was escorted out minus his ID badge.
Bailey went largely unnoticed and spent weeks hanging around the hospitals from March 31, 2022, to April 28, 2022. Then one night in the ICU, nurses became suspicious.
Nurses found Bailey’s social media account and realized he was not who he said he was, according nurse.org. They reported it right away, and the teenager was escorted out. His badge was disabled, and the police got involved.
Police received a warrant and during a search of his apartment found the disabled badge, a bag of stolen hospital scrubs, and a BMW he purchased in what investigators described as a bank fraud scheme. At the time, Bailey was with his 15-year-old girlfriend and not there.
When police returned, it was discovered he’d moved out owing the apartment complex $3,700, investigators said. A short time later Bailey was recognized by an off-duty police officer at a gun range and arrested, nurse.org reported.
Bailey was released on bond with the condition he wouldn’t leave Corpus Christi, Texas. A GPS ankle monitor led investigators to him during a visit to Fort Worth, Texas, to see family, nurse.org reported. He later pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence with terms that he earn his high school diploma or GED, abide by a curfew and complete court ordered classes, court documents disclose.
Earlier this year, Texas police discovered Bailey driving an older surplus police unit and found him to be in possession of a bullet proof vest, duty belt, ammunition and a homemade gun with no serial number, otherwise known as a “ghost” gun, according to Apache police. It is believed that Bailey was preparing to impersonate a peace officer when the items were discovered.
Bailey is awaiting transfer to Oklahoma County.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.