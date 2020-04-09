Investigators said a shoplifting suspect hit, head-butted and spit on police and bit at emergency responders during his arrest, leading to four felony charges and residence in jail on $70,000 bond.
Mikal David Tolman, 24, of Tipton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges that included two counts of battery/assault and battery on a police officer, assault and/or battery of an emergency medical technician and prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer and petit larceny, court records indicate. The assault of a police officer charges are punishable by up to 5 years in prison each upon conviction.
A disturbance over a shoplifter call shortly before 5 p.m. Monday at the Dollar General, 5330 Cache Road, began the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an arriving officer was pointed to Tolman as he was getting into a car in the parking lot after allegedly stealing a bag of candy from the store. Tolman gave the officer a fake name and was told to get out of the car but he refused. He wouldn’t get out for several minutes.
When other officers arrived, an officer opened the door and tried to get him out and Tolman began resisting and fighting, the affidavit states. During the scrum, a knife dropped from his waistband and officers said that when he tried to reach for it, he was taken into custody for obstruction.
Police located five toothbrushes and a bag of Starburst candy in Tolman’s pant leg, along with a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine from his pocket. According to the affidavit, Tolman continued to yell and resisted getting into a police unit and began head-butting, kicking and spitting on two officers’ faces. An officer said Tolman mentioned “Corona” and said he hoped they liked it, according to the allegations. He is also accused of trying to bite the finger of a paramedic while being transported to the city jail in an ambulance.
It is unclear if Tolman or the officers were tested for COVID-19.
Held on $70,000 bond, Tolman is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. July 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.