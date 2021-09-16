With the amending of charges against a Lawton man, it was confirmed a victim of a Sept. 8 shooting has died.
Now, his accused killer is looking at anywhere between life in prison to the death penalty.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office amended its charges against Coyante Jacoy Williams, 21, to first-degree murder — deliberate intent, along with other counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, records indicate.
An arrest warrant issued Sept. 10 initially charged Williams with shooting with intent to kill.
Williams is accused of shooting and killing Kalob R. Porter, 20, in the incident. Porter was flown to OU Medical Center where he died within the next days.
Confirmation of Porter’s death had been difficult to obtain. On Wednesday afternoon, it was uncertain of Porter’s condition, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office has also yet to respond to a Constitution inquiry into his condition.
Williams is accused of shooting Porter in the head during the incident at 437 NW 53rd. Responders found Porter lying near the fence line in the backyard.
A 17-year-old girl who said she’d stepped in between Williams and Porter when they were fighting was shot in the abdomen. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said he forced her into his car and took her to another location before he fled on foot.