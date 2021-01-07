A 47-year-old Lawton man is bruised, battered and behind bars on $75,000 bond after he was accused of trying to rob a local hardware store.
Two alert patrons stifled the efforts and had the man held facedown on the ground when police arrived.
Robert John Donovan made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree robbery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
When police arrived to a disturbance call Dec. 30, 2020, at Harbor Freight, 3801 Cache Road, they arrived to find a man and woman holding Donovan face down on the ground.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the witnesses said Donovan had tried to rob the store by grabbing one of the cashiers from behind the counter and trying to take money. The cashier, who is pregnant, said she’d just made a sale to him and when he grabbed her. She tried to fight him off until the witnesses intervened.
Investigators noted that Donovan suffered multiple injuries, including a swollen left eye and a cut to the back of the head.
Donovan returns to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference.