It took 12 years for a rape kit taken for a February 2011 incident at Lake Ellsworth to return. Now the man accused of committing the crime is out on $50,000 bond.

Austin Nate Lankister, 30, of Valliant, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree rape by force or fear, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.