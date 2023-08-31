A Lawton man is free on $20,000 bond after he was accused of raping and sexually abusing two young sisters.
Now he’s facing up to life in prison if convicted of multiple charges.
Joaquin Alvarado, 35, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years old, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12, and child sexual abuse, records indicate.
The children’s mother contacted the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office to report a sexual assault case involving her daughter, who is now 10 years old, on Aug. 9 after the girl said she feared being raped and that Alvarado had sexually assaulted her multiple times since she was younger, the probable cause affidavit states.
During an Aug. 18 forensic interview, the girl told investigators Alvarado inappropriately touched her above and below her clothes since she was around 3 or 4 years old, the affidavit states. She said the last time, it had happened recently.
The mother had asked her now 15-year-old daughter if Alvarado had molested her and the girl said he had. During her forensic interview, the girl said the first time was when she was 6 or 7 years old, the affidavit states. She said another time, she awoke to find him in bed with her and touching her inappropriately.
The girl said when she realized what was happening at age 14, she began locking her bedroom door. Alvarado found a way to get past the lock and attempted to molest her, she told Sheriff’s Detective Christie Bearden.
Still a 14-year-old at the time, the girl said Alvarado had also molested her and told her “not to tell anyone,” according to the affidavit. She said he bought her gifts like a big ring she’d asked for to keep her quiet.
As part of his bond conditions, Alvarado is to have no contact with the girls or their mother. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
