A 23-year-old man accused of the January killing of his girlfriend during a domestic incident has been bound over for trial.
Richard Rasheed Smith appeared Wednesday in Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd’s court for his preliminary hearing for a charge of first-degree murder. The judge determined there was enough evidence to bind him over for trial on the January 2021 jury trial docket.
Smith has been in the Comanche County Detention Center on $2 million bond following being charged with a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during an incident at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd. Arriving police called to the domestic disturbance reported hearing two gunshots. While running towards the scene, they heard three more and, according to the probable cause affidavit, Smith was seen running with a gun in hand. He was soon disarmed and apprehended.
Smith told investigators that the incident began as a domestic argument. He said Conner punched him and then pulled a knife on him and that he responded by pulling a gun and shooting her, according to the affidavit. Both, Smith and Conner, were soldiers at the time of the incident.
Conner’s death is the city’s third homicide of the year and came eight hours after the second, a stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility that left Brian Piper, 31, dead. That case remains under investigation by Lawton Police and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.