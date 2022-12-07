DUNCAN — Believing his pregnant ex-girlfriend was high, a Marlow man is accused of kidnapping her in her truck and driving away from a gas station because he didn’t like the company she kept.
When she jumped from the vehicle, it caught the attention of police and soon led to his arrest.
Duncan Police Officer Bailey Webb stated she was facing southbound at the intersection of North U.S. 81 and Plato Road around 9 p.m. Saturday when she saw a northbound Dodge pickup across the intersection. When the passenger door flew open, a woman jumped out and ran southbound. That’s when the truck spun out into the intersection and turned eastbound onto Plato, the probable cause affidavit states. Webb pulled the vehicle over at a convenience store parking lot.
The driver, Austin Boyster, got out and said he and his pregnant ex-girlfriend got into an argument because he believed she was under the influence of marijuana, the affidavit states. The woman had walked back by then and spoke with the officer.
The woman said she didn’t want to go with Boyster but also didn’t want him to get in trouble or be mad at her, according to the affidavit. She said she hadn’t wanted him to find her, Webb stated.
Two witnesses were at another gas station where the incident began. They said they were there with the woman when Boyster pulled up in another car, got out and shoved a man out of the way to get to the woman, the affidavit states. One witness said Boyster punched him, grabbed his throat and shoved him out of the way before throwing all of his belongings out of the woman’s truck and forcing the woman inside. The witnesses said the woman begged them to not let Boyster take her.
While in custody, Boyster told the officer he was supposed to take her to a family function after she got off work at 7 p.m. When he hadn’t heard from her by 8 p.m., he said he decided to go look for her, Webb stated.
When he found the woman, she “was with three or four other people” and he believed she had been using marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Boyster was arrested for allegations of kidnapping, auto theft, assault and battery and reckless driving.
