A Lawton man is in jail on $20,000 bond after he was accused of sexually accosting an apartment housekeeper.

Skilen Jesse McKinney, 33, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.