A Lawton man is in jail on $20,000 bond after he was accused of sexually accosting an apartment housekeeper.
Skilen Jesse McKinney, 33, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
The housekeeper for Motif Manor Apartments, 4759 NW Motif Manor, spoke with Lawton Police Officer Chad Green and Sgt. Albert Nease on Wednesday. She told them she was heading to clean an apartment when she came into contact with McKinney. She said he began asking her where she lived, what her name was, where she was going and if she wanted to have a good time with him, the warrant affidavit states.
When she tried to walk away, the woman said, McKinney grabbed her arm and pulled her close, Green stated. She said McKinney then reached around her, grabbing her posterior before she pushed him away and ran to a friend’s apartment and called police, the affidavit states. She said she didn’t know him and had never seen him before.
McKinney was arrested after the woman identified him. Police found a small amount of marijuana, two glass pipes and one syringe used for illegal drug use when he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.
McKinney returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
