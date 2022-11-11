DUNCAN — Accused of being drunk and fighting instead of taking care of his 9-year-old son, a Duncan man is in jail and looking at life in prison as a possible future.

Joe Thomas Willson, a.k.a. Joe Thomas Rogers, 34, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of child neglect, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.