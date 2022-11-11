DUNCAN — Accused of being drunk and fighting instead of taking care of his 9-year-old son, a Duncan man is in jail and looking at life in prison as a possible future.
Joe Thomas Willson, a.k.a. Joe Thomas Rogers, 34, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of child neglect, records indicate.
Willson was arrested early Tuesday morning after first responders were called to him suffering a cut to his arm. Police arrived to find him unsteady on his feet with slurred speech and smelling of alcohol. He said he’d been jumped by four unknown men, the probable cause affidavit.
While being treated, Willson told an officer “his son should have been with him” or could possibly be at a nearby home, Duncan Police Officer Geoff Jones stated.
Police went to check on the boy and found the glass storm door shattered and glass littering the porch, the affidavit states. A woman and two men were at the home and told Jones that Willson had been drinking vodka when he got into an argument with one of the men.
That man said Willson had gone into the boy’s room and intentionally woke him up before saying something to the effect of “I’m going to teach you how to be a man,” according to the affidavit. Willson is accused of hurling a trash can and candle warmer at the man before he and the boy went outside.
Two witnesses told police they escorted the boy to his uncle’s home after finding him standing outside, yelling for “Joe,” the affidavit states.
A woman at that home “was uncooperative but made it seem that it was normal for the juvenile to stay at the residence with them,”Jones, stated.
Due to a March 2011 conviction in Stephens County for first-degree burglary, Willson faces between two years to life in prison if convicted. Due to the nature of the allegations, he would have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before consideration for parole.
Willson, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 11, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.