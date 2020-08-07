A man accused of the torture killing and body disposal of a man in June 2019 waived his preliminary hearing and is bound over for the October jury trial docket.
Adrain Stallworth, 28, of Lawton, entered his waiver of the hearing via video Thursday in Comanche County Associate District Judge Grant Shepard’s courtroom. He is being represented by D. Casey Davis, of Oklahoma City.
Stallworth is accused of suffocating Byard “Dakota” Moore, 22, of Lawton, and helping dispose of the body during a June 2019 incident. His alleged actions followed what investigators called a violent beating by other men using a lead pipe.
Stallworth was charged in August 2019 with felony counts of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse, court records indicate.
The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death. The other three counts are punishable by up to 22 years combined.
Stallworth, who was arrested after being questioned by detectives in August 2019 , shared self-incriminating details of the killing of Moore, according to court documents.
Investigators said he admitted to telling other men implicated in the crime where Moore was staying.
Following what he described as a beat down of Moore by the other men accused of taking part in the incident, Stallworth told investigators he knew it was up to him “to clean the scene up,” the affidavit states. Investigators said he admitted to placing 30-inch zip ties around Moore’s ankles and hands and to putting a metal bicycle peg in the young man’s mouth to serve as a gag secured with a zip tie around his head.
Moore was then taken into the living room and set on a keg and that’s when, Stallworth said, he sprayed the inside of a plastic bag with “bleach, ammonia, something” and put it over Moore’s head to cause him to “pass out or just whatever” and that he was on his “last leg.”
Investigators said that Stallworth moved Moore’s body into a bedroom and it was put onto a plastic tarp and left for about three hours before cutting off his clothes and wrapping him in plastic, bleaching the body and scrubbing the floor. The removed clothes were put into a black bag that later went with the body.
Stallworth said he assisted in “carrying Moore’s lifeless naked body wrapped in plastic” from the bedroom back into the carpentry room where they put him into a fabricated wooden box with a lid.
The box was driven to a home southwest of Lawton where the box containing Moore was placed into a pit with debris thrown on top, according to the affidavit. Diesel was poured over its top and the box and debris were set on fire.
Moore had last been seen June 15, 2020, at a convenience store near Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Sheridan Road. His family filed a missing person’s report with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office four days later.
Four other men have been charged for their alleged connections with the crime:
•Ryan Dean Jones, 35, of Lawton, was charged with felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse, court records indicate.
The accessory charge is punishable by between 5 to 45 years in prison while the other three counts are punishable by up to 22 years combined.
Jones pleaded not guilty in November 2019 during his formal arraignment. Following a bond reduction hearing in February, Jones is free on $10,000 bond. He is also on the schedule for the October trial docket.
•Cody Ryan Bates, 30, of Lawton, received felony charges for felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate.
The accessory charge is punishable by between 5 to 45 years in prison while the other three counts are punishable by up to 22 years combined.
On July 13, Bates pleaded not guilty during his formal arraignment and was bound over for trial in October. He is being held on $150,000 bond.
•Dusty Jessie Abel, a.k.a. “Frosty,” 29, of Lawton, received a felony charge of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, according to court records. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Abel has a prior conviction in Tarrant County, Texas, from August 2012 for burglary of habitation, records indicate.
Held on $1 million bond, Abel pleaded not guilty during his formal arraignment on March 26 and was bound over for the upcoming trial docket.
•Cory Paul Hood, 37, of Cache, also received felony charges for felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate.
The accessory charge is punishable by between 5 to 45 years in prison while the other three counts are punishable by up to 22 years combined.
After his bond was reduced from $150,000 to $80,000, Hood bonded out of jail in December 2019. He pleaded not guilty and is bound over for the October jury trial docket, as well.
Hood returned to the Comanche County Detention Center where he is held on $100,000 bond for another case. In February, he was charged with possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, four counts of possession of controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia. He waived his preliminary hearing in that case and is slated to be formally arraigned Monday in Comanche County District Court.
Stallworth remains jailed on $1 million bond.
