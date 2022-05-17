A man convicted of murder in 1996 is accused of stabbing and killing a woman and stabbing another man in Lawton last week.
Dwight D. Temple, 45, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of murder in the first-degree – deliberate intent, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by between life in prison, life without parole or death.
Temple is accused of killing Ashley Dawn Marks on May 11 during a knife attack at an apartment at 1604 SW Texas. Marks’ death is the 10th by homicide in Lawton this year.
Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. May 11 to the apartment and found a male suffering cuts and wounds to his body at the neighboring duplex, Lawton Detective Justin Johnson stated. Marks was found inside her apartment suffering from several cuts and stabs across her body, the probable cause affidavit states. She and the male were taken to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The injured male, who was being treated for life-threatening injuries, identified Johnson Temple as the attacker, the affidavit states.
Temple showed up at Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he had blood on his clothing, Johnson stated. He was taken into custody.
Temple has a prior May 1996 conviction in Oklahoma County for first-degree murder or in the alternative second-degree murder and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, records indicate. He received a December 1997 conviction in Hughes County for assault and battery on corrections personnel, and another for the same charge in Comanche County in September 2008.
Temple returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.