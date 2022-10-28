A Lawton man accused of being an accessory to the 2021 murder of Lavonte Lawler has been bound over for trial and the accused killer is scheduled for jury trial in January 2023.

Following Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd bound Jakievion D. Johnson, 21, over for trial on a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you