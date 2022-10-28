A Lawton man accused of being an accessory to the 2021 murder of Lavonte Lawler has been bound over for trial and the accused killer is scheduled for jury trial in January 2023.
Following Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd bound Jakievion D. Johnson, 21, over for trial on a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Johnson is accused of being in the vehicle when, investigators believe, Frank Alexander Cooper III fired the fatal bullet that struck Lawler in the face, killing him in the parking lot of Garrett’s Landings Apartment, 1321 SW 27th.
Police were called to the apartments on April 17, 2021, to the report of a shooting. They arrived to find Lawler laying dead in the parking lot from a gunshot wound to his face, the probable cause affidavit states. Another man was found suffering a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A witness told investigators her mother’s boyfriend, Cooper, shot Lawler in the face, the affidavit states. She said they’d been walking back to her apartment and as they approached, a silver or tan SUV creeped up on them. She saw a heavy-set male, later identified as Johnson, in the vehicle and Cooper crouched down in the back seat, according to the affidavit. As Lawler and another victim approached the SUV, the witness said she saw Cooper shoot Lawler in the face, but wasn’t sure who shot the other man. He was treated for his injuries by neighbors before responders arrived and took him to a local hospital.
Cooper, 37, of Lawton, made his initial court appearance on May 4, 2021, for felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, use of vehicle in the discharging of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Cooper has prior felony convictions: June 2003, Tulsa County, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and May 2012, Shelby County, Tenn., for aggravated robbery, records indicate.
Cooper, who is held on $1 million bond, is slated to appear on the January 2023 jury trial docket.
Johnson returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 for his formal arraignment. He made his first court appearance on April 22, 2021, and is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $200,000 bond..
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.