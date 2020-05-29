Combined law enforcement agencies tracked down and arrested a wanted man suspected of committing Lawton’s 10th homicide of 2020.
Lawton Police Sgt. Brad Delozier said that David Flores Villanueva was taken into custody by the Duncan Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Villanueva, 39, was booked into the Stephens County jail for a first-degree murder warrant issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court. He is expected to make his first court appearance via video conference today.
He was to have been transferred to Tillman County jail where new intake inmates for Comanche County are being held during COVID-19 mitigation efforts at the Comanche County jail.
Allegations against Villanueva are punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
Villanueva is accused of stabbing Shaun Loud shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. When he was nowhere to be found in Lawton, Lawton police reached out to their fellow officers in Duncan. The U.S. Marshals Service joined the hunt.
Duncan Police Detective Lt. John Byers said that investigators received information from the Marshals and LPD regarding Villanueva possibly having family in the area and that he may having been traveling in a vehicle reported stolen from Lawton.
Police found what was believed to be the hot vehicle and interviewed a person at the home. That information led investigators to another location where the fugitive was found and he was taken into custody without incident, Byers said.
“It went really good, luckily,” he said.
Villanueva appeared on police radars early Saturday morning after officers responded to a call to the 900 block of Northwest Oak and found Loud dead in the parking lot of a car wash.
Video evidence from the car wash showed Villanueva and Loud at the nearby home prior to and after the stabbing as well as images of Villanueva fleeing in a white Dodge pickup, according to the probable cause affidavit.
According to witnesses, Loud and Villanueva got into a fight inside a shed after Villanueva made accusations of theft. The fight ended with him stabbing Loud “multiple times.”
Loud stumbled away from the shed to the nearby car wash behind the home where he collapsed.
Witnesses said that, following the incident, Villanueva, who was holding a bloody knife, told them he hated black people.
Video from the car wash showed Villanueva leaving the scene, according to the affidavit. The witnesses told police he destroyed evidence and was trying to avoid police.
Villanueva has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: November 2001, two counts of assault and or battery with a deadly weapon; September 2006, distribution of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute; January 2014, two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, Delozier asked that you call Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636; go to www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO (4636) mobile app to submit a tip. Caller can always remain anonymous.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.