ANADARKO — A Caddo County man jailed for multiple allegations he took clandestine lewd photos of two teen girls has been bound over for trial.

Lonnie Franklin Henson, 48, of Cement, appeared in the Caddo County District Court where he waived his preliminary hearing Thursday for two separate felony cases involving eight felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.