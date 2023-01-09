ANADARKO — A Caddo County man jailed for multiple allegations he took clandestine lewd photos of two teen girls has been bound over for trial.
Lonnie Franklin Henson, 48, of Cement, appeared in the Caddo County District Court where he waived his preliminary hearing Thursday for two separate felony cases involving eight felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.
The charges against Henson are the results of an investigation begun in November 2021 after the girls’ mother contacted law enforcement when she learned her 13-year-old daughter revealed she was being sexually abused.
Following the girl’s forensic interview with investigators, Henson spoke with police. He allowed permission for his cellphone to be searched and all contents, including “dumped” information, was examined, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators said several photos were discovered of two under aged girls, the affidavit states. Photos of the girls sleeping as well as others taken from the view up their shorts’ legs also were discovered.
During a voluntary follow-up interview in January 2022, he admitted to taking the “inappropriate pictures,” the affidavit states. Investigators said he blamed it on “a moment of weakness.” He denied physical abuse, according to investigators.
Henson made his initial court appearance in March 2022 where he received the first three felony charges. Five more were filed less than a month later on April 21, 2022.
Henson remains in jail on the original $250,000 bond as well as another $50,000 for the second set of charges, records indicate. He returns to court at 10:30 a.m. March 8 for his formal arraignment.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.