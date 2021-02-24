A pair of new cases were filed against a three-time-felon already out on $100,000 bond.
Blaine Robert Berry, 35, was arrested after his mom called the phone he left behind at one vehicle and a witness recognized he was bloody and wearing shoes taken in another theft, according to police.
Berry made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court on Tuesday where he received two separate felony cases of third-degree burglary after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to three prior convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
In the first case, Berry is accused of breaking into a parked pickup at a northwest Lawton hotel.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Dodge Ram pickup parked at the hotel in the 3100 block of Cache Road, was broken into on Feb. 11. The building maintenance man identified Berry as the person he saw break into the truck. Further identification would prove tough to refute.
The truck owner discovered a cell phone left behind. The phone rang and it was Berry’s mother searching for her son, the affidavit states.
The next day, Berry was arrested by a Comanche County Sheriff’s investigator for an unrelated incident. He was carrying a gun stolen from the truck when taken into custody.
The maintenance man also told police he recognized a pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes Berry was wearing the day of the theft from the pickup. Another vehicle was broken into and, along with taking the shoes, the intruder cut himself during the break-in and left an ample supply of blood behind, the affidavit states.
These are not the first crimes Berry has been charged with. In August 2020, he was arrested for breaking into a home in the 11300 block of Northwest Chibitty Road in northern Comanche County on Aug. 12, 2020. Three juvenile children hid in a room inside the house and remained away from the intruder, according to the affidavit. Several items were stolen, including two shotguns.
Video from area security cameras showed Berry’s Dodge Challenger driving in the direction of the house. An unidentified witness admitted to driving Berry’s vehicle and said Berry had been inside it, the affidavit states.
A search warrant execution turned up an iPad taken during the burglary. It was hidden inside a bag in the back seat of the Challenger, the affidavit states.
Berry’s three prior felony convictions are from Comanche County include: May 2010, second-degree burglary; March 2012, first-degree robbery and knowingly concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.
Following an effort to lower his bond for the 2020 case, Berry was freed Nov. 21, 2020, on the full bond, records indicate. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. March 12 in Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom.
Berry now has two separate $50,000 bonds for the new cases. Records indicate he returns to court at 3 p.m. May 13th for his preliminary hearing conference.